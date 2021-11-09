Nine members of the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA attended the National Convention from Oct. 27-30 in Indianapolis.
On Wednesday, we left early in the morning and started our journey to the 94th National Convention. The chapter members stopped in Illinois to tour Black and Gold Feedlot and Ranch. That night, we all went to different restaurants and got to know the people who we went with better and the advisors as well.
Thursday morning, we went to the opening session and we heard from an amazing motivational speaker. She taught us that “the only person who has to believe in you, is you.” Then we all got to go to different workshops, along with the shopping area.
That day, for lunch, I think we all learned that we needed patience to get through the long lines for lunch. That night, we played card games and got to know everyone better.
On Friday, we went to tour Umbarger Show Feeds and then we spent our last full day at the convention. At night, we went to the rodeo and we all had a good time.
On Saturday morning, we went to the American Degree Ceremony and then we headed home. During the week, we all had a fun time and all had different experiences. Here are a few responses about the member’s experiences.
“My time at the National Convention was definitely a time to remember,” said Kallee Potratz. “The convention itself was absolutely an experience I will never forget because I made many new friendships. I got to meet with people all the way from Alaska and Puerto Rico.
“I made friends with people I never thought I would click with but I did because I came out of my comfort zone. The National Convention gave me an experience not everyone gets to experience so I am very grateful I got to go on this trip with my chapter.”
“During my time at the 94th National Convention,” Becca Mohlis said, “I met several people from all different states and got to experience walking with thousands of FFA members with their jackets. It’s definitely something that I will never forget. I really enjoyed talking to all the FFA members from the states and getting to know them.
“Another thing that stuck out to me was the opening session that we went to on Thursday. It stuck out to me because it really helped me realize that I have to believe in myself before anyone else does. It made me realize that there are so many people that support you even the adults you don’t know.
“There is always someone that supports you and believes in you. As a senior, I am really grateful I got this experience because this will be one of the FFA memories I will always remember. I enjoyed my time in Indianapolis, it was definitely worth the long bus drive down and bus drive home.”
“My experience at The 94th FFA National Convention and Expo was a really great experience,” added Halie Geerts. “It was so cool to see the FFA members from all over sit in the Lucas Oil Stadium. When you walked down the street all you saw was the blue jackets. If you have ever put on one of the blue jackets you know how it feels to have everyone one around you to support you, even if they don’t know you.
“The career show really helped me open my eyes and see what was put there. It made me start thinking about my future. Seeing all the colleges there really opened my eyes and made me see that if I wanted to I could make a life outside of Iowa. Overall I would say if you or someone you know gets the chance to go to National Convention, I would take it. It allows you to meet new people, get close with the other members, and opens your eyes and makes you start thinking about what’s out there.”
“It was a great experience that I was really lucky to be a part of,” said Autumn Kappmeyer. “I feel like I got closer with my chapter, and learned a lot in the short time I was there. Overall I had so much fun and I hope I can go again in the future.”
“I had lots of fun. I got to learn new stuff, meet new people and make more friends,” said Tyler Resor.
As you can see, we all had different experiences and a good time. Advisor Amy Mitchell took several pictures throughout the trip, and the members added a couple of pictures as well.
The chapter wants to thank the school board and everyone that made it possible for us to go.