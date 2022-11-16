FFA Members

W-SR FFA members on the Jack Trice Stadium Field.

On Nov. 1, 15 members of the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA chapter traveled to Iowa State University to tour Jack Trice Stadium to learn about their field care. Students met with former W-SR graduate Adam Thoms who talked about the new technology used at the field. Members then traveled to Veenker Memorial Golf course where they learned how they manage their course. This was a great opportunity for our members to learn about different parts of the turf industry. Members who attended were Austin Carter, Jacob Deike, Kennedy Frost, Halie Geerts, Caden Kueker, Allison Mohn, Brody Munt, Grant Parker, Brock Siems, Zane Weiss, Brody Williams, Abram Wrage, Robert Poyner, Kellen Pugh, and Jacob Willison.