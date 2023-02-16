Name: Kysa Klein
Title: President
Class: Junior
FFA duties: I preside over meetings as well as helping other officers with their duties. I help other members get involved and help promote our FFA chapter in our community.
Farming background: I raise sheep and poultry on our acreage. I have shown many animals at the fair such as cattle, sheep, goats, chickens, and rabbits.
Plans after graduation: I plan to go to Iowa State and study veterinary medicine.
How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? I have been involved in 4-H since I was in 2nd grade, and I have been in FFA since I was a freshman.
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? I enjoy meeting new people the most. I love building relationships throughout FFA. Most of the people I have met I still keep in contact with.
What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? FFA has taught me to be a good friend and leader. It has taught me how to be responsible as well as being a good speaker. FFA has taught me many skills that I will use for the rest of my life.
Why should students consider joining FFA? Students should consider joining FFA because there is something for everyone, and you will meet so many amazing people. You won’t regret joining FFA!
Name: Lauren Munson
Title: Vice President
Class: Senior
FFA duties: I work with my fellow officers to plan events throughout the year. I primarily focus on coordinating community service events and getting members involved.
Farming background: I don’t come from a farming background, and that’s the best part about FFA! Everyone in FFA is given the opportunity to learn and participate in agricultural activities.
Plans after graduation: I plan to attend Iowa State University in the fall. I am still undecided about my major.
How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? 4 Years.
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? I’ve enjoyed getting to meet new people. Whether it be members from my chapter, members from my district, other Iowans at State Convention, or members I met across the nation at National Convention, I’ve enjoyed getting to meet them all.
What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? FFA has prepared me for the future an innumerable amount. I know I am ready for the future because of the leadership opportunities I was presented with in FFA. It truly is empowering to lead classmates and members. It is important to take action and participate in servant leadership. I feel honored to be given such opportunities by this amazing organization.
Why should students consider joining FFA? Students should know that when they join FFA, they join a family. A family who is always there to support you, yet also challenge you. FFA is a tight-knit organization, yet they will always welcome you. When you are a part of FFA, you become close with fellow members and learn skills that will last you a lifetime.
Name: Cece Jerome
Title: Advisor
Class: Junior
FFA duties: I write up SAE members of the month, attend and help at our monthly meetings, and write the National Chapter award along with various other tasks.
Farming background: Even though I don’t farm, I love being involved in agriculture. We live on a small acreage and have cattle, pigs, goats, and chickens.
Plans after graduation: I plan to go to Iowa State and pursue a degree in Engineering.
How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? I have been involved in 4-H for six years and FFA for three.
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? The thing I enjoy most about FFA is meeting new people. I love going to district and state conventions where I can meet new people and create different relationships with those from all over the state of Iowa.
What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? FFA has taught me the importance of a hard work ethic. It is important to always give 100% and try your best. Even if it might not be as good as someone else’s, I can still be proud.
Why should students consider joining FFA? Students should consider joining FFA for the great opportunities it presents. From leadership speeches to soil judging, it is a great way to gain new skills and confidence.
Name: Abby Elsamiller
Title: Reporter
Class: Junior
FFA duties: I write articles for the local newspaper, write a monthly newsletter, help at meetings, as well as work on the scrapbook that will be taken to districts in March to be judged.
Farming background: I do not live on a farm but live on an acreage, where my family and I raise chickens, pigs, and sheep. I also help my uncle on his hog farm.
Plans after graduation: After graduation I plan to attend the University of Iowa State or the University of Northern Iowa to study elementary education.
How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? I have been in 4-H since I was in first grade and have participated in FFA since I was a freshman.
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? The thing that I enjoy about FFA is getting to meet new people from Iowa. I think it is important that we get to build new friendships with people other than our school.
What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? FFA has taught me that hard work and determination will almost always pay off.
Why should students consider joining FFA? Students should consider joining FFA because it teaches communication skills that will help them in the future.
Name: Caden Kueker
Title: Sentinel
Class: Senior
FFA duties: My duties include being the sentinel for our chapter, taking care of food for meetings, getting people signed in for meetings, make sign-up sheets for our members to sign up for activities and community service. Other duties include helping members if they are struggling, ensuring the room is clean, etc.
Farming background: I have lived on a dairy and crop farm since I was a baby and still farm today. Throughout my family’s farm experience, many drawbacks hit us hard. We installed a robot milking machine with help from GEA. However, it started having malfunctions and led our family towards money problems. Then, we installed a double-sided parlor, and have improved since then. Struggles have occurred throughout time, but we still manage to take care of the cows, crops, and cooperation.
Plans after graduation: I plan on going to UNI right after high school. I plan to major in math and work toward becoming a math teacher. Math has been a huge passion of mine and I want to pursue it in the future. Also, I want to become a cross-country and track coach. I have made arrangements with my cross country coaches already if I could learn to coach next year.
How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? I was in 4-H from 4th grade to 8th grade. Then, managing time was getting difficult for 4-H. That is when I got involved with FFA. I have been in FFA from freshman year till my senior year. In total, I have been involved with either 4-H or FFA for 8 years.
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? I have enjoyed getting involved with the community. My favorite community activity we do is the FFA Fruit. I always enjoy going to people and acting like a salesperson. Then when the fruit comes by, I enjoy seeing the huge pile of fruit I sold. While delivering, I enjoy seeing everyone’s smile. It makes me feel great and helps me get to know your community better.
What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? When I was a freshman, the creed speaking contest was up for grabs. I instantly said no right away. However, I gave it more thought and asked my advisor if I could do it. She said yes and I was moving on. Even though the results didn’t end well, I was still happy I went for the shot. Basically, every year I do contests, which helps me become a better public speaker. I have improved so much from my freshman year and tying that with my being a future math teacher really helps me.
Why should students consider joining FFA? I think students should join FFA because they don’t know what to expect. You could be looking for things to just join and help pick out your future career and FFA does a great job with that. When I joined FFA, I thought I was going to be a farmer but you don’t have to. It led me to a different career path. Basically, FFA is a great way to help you find your future career. It may not be guaranteed to a farmer. For example, I want to be a math teacher. FFA has helped me with public speaking and the math involved in agriculture classes. FFA is worth it.
Name: Karissa Oldenburger
Title: Secretary
Class: Junior
FFA duties: Secretary’s book, records/attendance, and thank you letters
Farming background: Some of my family members farm and we own our own beef cattle.
Plans after graduation: After graduation, I plan on attending a four-year college and majoring in the agriculture field.
How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? I have been in 4-H for 7 years and FFA for 3 years.
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? Throughout FFA I have enjoyed a lot, some being the memories with the other members. What I enjoyed the most was all the contests, conventions, and community service our chapter has done together!
What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? FFA has taught me leadership skills as well as gained my self-confidence. With the contests and activities, I have grown as a person and as a member. Along with this, it has prepared me for the future by helping me prepare for any obstacles or challenges that come my way.
Why should students consider joining FFA?
FFA is a great opportunity to expand your knowledge in agriculture. It provides many ways for you to get involved, meet new people, and learn new things! There is so much to do throughout all the different types of agriculture.
Name: Halie Gerrts
Title: Treasurer
Class: Senior
FFA duties: Treasurer’s book and financial records
Farming background: Some of my family members farm and we own beef cattle.
Plans after graduation: After graduation I plan on attending a four year college and major in an agriculture field.
How long have you been involved in 4-H/FFA? I have been in 4-H for 8 years and FFA for 4 years.
What have you enjoyed most about FFA? I have enjoyed the community service projects that we do in FFA.
What has FFA taught you or how has it helped prepare you for the future? FFA has taught me that it is not hard to make a difference in someone’s life and even small projects matter.
Why should students consider joining FFA? I think that FFA is a great way to become more involved in school activities as well as being able to give back to your community.