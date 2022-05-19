Waverly-Shell Rock FFA participates in Relay For Life

On May 10, 2022, the members of the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA chapter, along with the rest of the high school, had the honor to walk the track for Relay For Life. Members wore pink shirts in honor of breast cancer awareness and to bring awareness to all types of cancer. The W-SR FFA Chapter alone donated a total of $1,855 to Relay for Life and are happy to know that the money raised and donated is going towards a good cause.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
88°
- Humidity: 30%
- Cloud Coverage: 73%
- Wind: 25 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:43:23 AM
- Sunset: 08:30:20 PM
Today
Windy with thunderstorms...possibly strong, especially early. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 58F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Tonight
Windy with thunderstorms...possibly strong, especially early. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 58F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 69F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.