Waverly-Shell Rock FFA participates in Relay For Life

 Courtesy Photo

On May 10, 2022, the members of the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA chapter, along with the rest of the high school, had the honor to walk the track for Relay For Life. Members wore pink shirts in honor of breast cancer awareness and to bring awareness to all types of cancer. The W-SR FFA Chapter alone donated a total of $1,855 to Relay for Life and are happy to know that the money raised and donated is going towards a good cause.