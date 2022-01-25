The Waverly-Shell Rock FFA Chapter keeps on giving to the community. It may be cold, windy, and snowy but that does not stop us from helping and showing our support to our community.
As a chapter, we wanted to do something that would help out the local people in our community. But we also wanted to do something with the money that we raised from the cookie walk. Our chapter decided on donating the money that we raised to Peace United Church of Christ.
The chapter helped serve meals at Peace United Church of Christ on Thursday, Jan. 13. We helped prepare and make noodles with beef stroganoff, put peaches and peas into bowls, and put bread into a container. We also helped pack to-go meals for Mannered.
We all had fun and enjoyed giving back to our community. We love helping others because as a chapter we want to show our love and do more community service. We wanted to give a big shout-out and thank you to the amazing people at Peace United Church of Christ for letting us help give back to the community.