On Friday, June 9, the Waverly-Shell Rock FFA had a very eventful and productive day. In the morning, the officer team was able to travel to Hawkeye Community College to attend Chapter Officer Leadership Training, or the “COLT” conference. The officers learned about new aspects of leadership and professionalism, and how to implement new strategies into how the chapter should function, as well as having fun in various workshops. Later that night, members gathered at the high school track and participated in Relay for Life. They were able to listen to the stories of cancer survivors, walk for the organization, and also participate in the many fun activities there like a rock climbing wall, and a silent auction. Overall the day was a success and a great community service event for our members.
Waverly-Shell Rock FFA visits Hawkeye Community College for COLT conference
- By Autumn Kappmeyer Chapter Reporter
