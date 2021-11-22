What would schools be like if students realized that they matter, others in their school matter, and what they do as individuals also matters? That is the first key learning objective for the “Youth Frontiers: Respect Retreat” experienced by 209 Waverly-Shell Rock freshmen and 47 student upperclassmen leaders.
The Respect Retreat is an annual, day-long event designed to help freshmen and other student leaders experience what school would be like if everyone was respected, and if everyone was challenged to respect not only themselves, but others as well. The retreat is led by trained individuals who help students open up and share how they have personally been treated in and outside of school, and what everyone can do to be part of a culture of respect. Activities throughout the day empower students to trust their peers and become vulnerable by openly sharing their thoughts and feelings about personal experiences. Students learn that disrespectful behavior is harmful, and bystanders are encouraged to stand up.
Initially, students gravitated to sitting in small groups by their friends, talking only with people who they associate with on a daily basis. With the activities and the involvement of W-SR student leaders and Respect Retreat staff, by the end of the day, W-SR freshmen were fully engaged with the activities and others in the room.
Some of the “lessons learned” from the day include: Leaders have influence, and that you can be a leader; respect doesn’t end; respect yourself and stand up for others. Youth Frontiers staff helped build the foundation for respect, but it’s up to the students to continue and expand upon what they’ve learned. W-SR faculty will continue to revisit and reinforce lesson objectives throughout the fall through assignments, surveys, and group discussions.
The Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools Foundation was the major sponsor for the event. Roling Ford, Jerry Roling Motors, the Accel Group, and Waverly Area Veterans Post also helped make the experience possible.