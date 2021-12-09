High school girls basketball teams from northeast Iowa and neighboring states will compete in the annual Wendy’s MidWestOne Bank Basketball Classic at Loras College in Dubuque on Saturday.
Mediacom’s TV production crew will record all five games for next-day telecasts starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12.
Tournament action will be televised on MC22 (channel 722, 822 or 22). The channel is included in all Mediacom TV subscriptions and available in most of the communities fielding tournament teams.
Participating teams from Iowa high schools include Waverly-Shell Rock, West Delaware, North Scott, and three Dubuque schools. Also competing are girls’ teams from East Dubuque, Illinois, and the Wisconsin communities of Cuba City, Darlington and Lancaster.
Tournament organizers describe the Wendy’s MidWestOne Bank Girls Basketball Classic as an opportunity to showcase multiple schools from the Tri-State area. The games will be played at the Loras College Athletic Wellness Center.
Complete replay coverage on MC22 provides hometown friends and family with an opportunity to watch local student athletes compete. The matchups are listed below.
Girls Classic Matchups:
East Dubuque vs Darlington
Cuba City vs Lancaster
Dubuque Hempstead vs Waverly-Shell Rock
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic vs West Delaware
Dubuque Senior vs North Scott