Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School presents: Variety Show 2022, “Splish Splash.”
The school will be offering four options of show times this year: 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 24, and 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25.
Ticket prices will be $8 for 3 years old and up. Two years old and younger are free, if they sit on a lap for the show.
Tickets can be purchased online. They will be available to purchase until March 22. After that, tickets will be sold at the door on the night of the show, if there are any left.
The website for ordering tickets is at www.smallvenueticketing.com/27378/.