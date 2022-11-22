Tyler Gayer, a senior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, was honored as the 2022 recipient of the Iowa Bankers Association’s Student Athlete Achievement Scholarship Award for Class 4A football during the Iowa high school state football championships Nov. 17-18 in Cedar Falls. This award recognizes student athletes excelling not only on the football field, but also in their classrooms and in their communities.
Gayer was selected by the IBA’s scholarship committee based on his scholastic standing, leadership skills, community involvement and athletic participation.
Steve Willemssen, President at First Bank in Waverly, presented Gayer with a $1,000 scholarship to the college of his choice. “On behalf of the Iowa Bankers Association and First Bank I’m pleased to present Tyler with this much-deserved award. Iowa bankers are proud to support education and students of Tyler’s caliber,” Willemssen said.
For three decades, the IBA has sponsored the Student Athlete Achievement Award program, which has grown to honor student athletes in football, basketball and wrestling. The IBA has awarded more than $295,000 in scholarships since the program began.