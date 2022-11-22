Willemssen and Gayer

Steve Willemssen, President at First Bank in Waverly and Tyler Gayer of Waverly-Shell Rock High School in Waverly for the 2022 Iowa Bankers Association Student Athlete Achievement Award winner for Class 4A.

Tyler Gayer, a senior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, was honored as the 2022 recipient of the Iowa Bankers Association’s Student Athlete Achievement Scholarship Award for Class 4A football during the Iowa high school state football championships Nov. 17-18 in Cedar Falls. This award recognizes student athletes excelling not only on the football field, but also in their classrooms and in their communities.

Gayer was selected by the IBA’s scholarship committee based on his scholastic standing, leadership skills, community involvement and athletic participation.