Around 1,300 high school students converged at Waverly-Shell Rock’s high school and middle school Friday, May 6, for this year’s Iowa High School Music Association Large Group Music Contest.
Representing nine schools, eleven bands and fourteen choirs competed at the event, according to Jim Vowels, W-SR High School band instructor.
W-SR Symphonic Band, directed by Vowels, received a division I rating, the highest level, at the contest. Concert Band, under the direction of Eric Stover, also earned a I rating.
In the choir performances, W-SR’s Concert Choir earned a division II rating, while Bass Chorus, Treble Chorus and Chamber Choir all received a division I rating. All choirs were led by Greg Wessel.
Large group orchestra contest was the next day at Cedar Falls High School. The W-SR Orchestra, under the direction of Matt McLellan, received a division I rating there.