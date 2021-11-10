￼tock markets slide. People lose jobs. Economic hardship hits the world.
It may sound like a description of the results of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s not.
It’s the Great Depression of 1929-39.
That is part of the setting for the Waverly-Shell Rock High School fall musical performance, “Annie,” which will take the Rada Performing Arts Center stage this weekend.
The curtain will open at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at the door and on www.showtix4u.com.
This is the first full-length theater performance in front of a live audience in two years since the musical production of “South Pacific” in 2019.
The 2020 spring drama performance was canceled due to the emergence of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, while last year’s musical “Newsies” was performed on tape, and the spring drama in April was a series of one-act plays in front of a limited crowd.
The actress who plays the title character, senior Cora Ellingworth, saw parallels between the Depression-era setting and what is going on in the world today.
“I’m hoping that the song, that, ‘The sun will come out tomorrow,’ will get through to some people, with the pandemic and everything,” Ellingworth said. “It’s been kind of crazy. Hopefully, everyone can just take away from it that the sun will come out tomorrow, everything will be better, everything will get better for everyone.
“I think there are a lot of similarities with people not having jobs… everything. I think (directors Allison Rasmussen, Greg Wessel, Jim Vowels and John Atkinson) did a really good job picking. I think they kind of do every year, pick something that really seems to fit in to that specific year and speak to people that they can see a parallel in.”
Rasmussen, the performance’s director and choreographer, said “Annie” is a great fit for these pandemic times.
“When you think that ‘It’s a Hard Knock Life’ is to us sometimes, but the sun will come out tomorrow because it’s always going to be better,” Rasmussen said. “That’s the thing I hope we’ve learned as a cast and I hope we can share with the community is that when we all work together, everything is better.
“It is a super-interesting parallel (between the Great Depression and COVID-19 pandemic), but it’s not 100% of the reason that we chose it, but it’s super-interesting to watch the kids in how they realize and analyze the storyline and where we are and where we’re going. You can see the light behind their eyes that, ‘OK, so that was the Depression, and that’s how we got out of it, with this big New Deal,’ and it’s going to take us all to work together and continue to work together as a community to continue to push past COVID.”
Set in 1938 in New York City, “Annie” follows an abandoned girl (played by Ellingworth) who lives in an orphanage and longs to reunite with her parents. She and the other girls suffer under the dictatorial wrath of the head mistress, Miss Hannigan (played by Aireana McCollough), but Annie gets a taste of the good life when billionaire industrialist Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks (played by Zach Cummer) takes her in and eventually adopts her.
The musical was first performed in 1976, based on the comic strip “Little Orphan Annie,” and had several movie adaptations, first produced in 1982 starring Aileen Quinn (Annie), Carol Burnett (Hannigan) and Albert Finney (Warbucks) along with an all-star cast.
A live television broadcast based on the original Broadway performance is scheduled for Dec. 2 on NBC starring Celina Smith (Annie), Harry Connick Jr. (Warbucks) and Taraji P. Henson (Hannigan).
The three stars of the W-SR production said they hadn’t seen the comic strips, but have watched the Quinn-Burnett-Finney film. Cummer added he’s watched the other two adaptations – the 1999 made-for-TV movie with Kathy Bates and the 2014 remake with Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx.
“It’s kind of cool to see how much it has progressed and (Warbucks) is kind of the role that I can play that I can fit into and make it come to life on the stage,” Cummer said.
Cummer added that Warbucks has a personality that he relates to, a big guy.
“It seemed a really interesting position to play, too,” he said. “I can’t complain being a billionaire on stage.”
He also went fully into the role. Instead of using a bald cap, he shaved his head to resemble the follically challenged manufacturer.
“I thought I’d jump full into it,” Cummer said. “I talked to a few of my friends beforehand, but I think a lot of people surprised to see me with hair and then the next day completely without hair. I think that was a big shift for everyone. I got quite a few Mr. Clean jokes.”
McCullough said being on stage for the first time is scary.
“It’s a lot of pressure, but (the cast) is a community,” she said. “I feel like I fit in.”
Rasmussen, the director, said the cast is “a resilient bunch of learners” and have adapted to the times.
“With pre-COVID, post-COVID, during-COVID, in post-COVID learning as we are, the interesting thing has been we are doing a huge job learning what we need to on top of the skills that we were missing to start with,” Rasmussen said. “We’ve worked super hard, and the kids are doing a great job.”
Some of the students on the cast and crew had to go back and forth from a live stage performance to a pre-taped version. Ellingworth had bit parts in “South Pacific” in 2019 and “Newsies” last year, while Cummer also was in “Newsies.”
Cummer said adjusting from no audience to preparing for a full auditorium this weekend is a huge difference.
“There is still an added pressure because of the audience, and it’s not like there wasn’t pressure last year,” he said. “We had to tape it and show it to an audience, but people that are there live puts a whole another layer of things.
“There is an adjustment, because we had less makeup, and we didn’t do as many mics last year. Just getting back into the flow of what a regular musical looks like was definitely and another layer of pressure that you can throw in there.”
Ellingworth believes she’s grown as an actress since her non-speaking part two years ago and the few lines she had last year.
“This year I had quite a few lines,” she said bashfully. “It hasn’t been too bad.”
Rasmussen said having to go from live to tape back to live has been an interesting process.
“There are so many different elements in theater that don’t happen on stage that we didn’t have to work on real hard last year because we didn’t have the audience,” she said. “Things like staying backstage and making sure you’re out of view, and we were able to stop in between scenes, because we could stop the recording. That’s not the case any longer; we have to go all the way through.
“That’s been a little bit of an adjustment, building up stamina has been a little bit of an adjustment. It’s been very great learning, and we’re super excited to have folks in the audience with us.”
Throughout the production, Ellingworth acts alongside some dogs that each play Annie’s four-legged sidekick Sandy. She said that part of her role is scary because they can be unpredictable.
“They’re very food-motivated,” Ellingworth said. “If you run out of food, that can be a problem, but they’re trying just as hard as I am.”
McCollough, who plays Miss Hannigan, thinks the audience will enjoy the different solos in the production numbers, including her own rendition of “Little Girls,” Ellingworth’s first performance of “Tomorrow” and Cummer’s “Something was Missing.”
“The dances are nice too,” McCollough said.
Cummer said “Annie” is a “good, family story” that the audience should enjoy.
“This billionaire who doesn’t have anyone around comes and takes this kid in and kind of accepts her into his family and gets used to that,” he said. “It’s something that can resonate with anyone in the audience.”
Ellingworth believes the performance will be a good one.
“We’ve put in a lot of work into it over these past few months,” she said. “I think that everyone would really enjoy it. It’s great for kids or adults, anyone.”