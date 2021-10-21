The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawk Marching Band will hold its annual spectacular at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, inside Go-Hawk Stadium.
The band, under the direction of Jim Vowels and Eric Stover, the drum line, led by Rachel Zehr, and the color guard, with Amy Mayer at the helm, will perform their 2021 shows, one based on the music of Elton John and the other on popular video games.
The show will open with an introduction of the senior band members: Megan Anhalt, Lauren Seegers, Leah Cherry, Dominic Roberts, Ellie Neuendorf, Nicole Ramker, Elyse Storlie, Julia Deppe, Salem Bird, Riley Quegg, Alexis Cheville, Emily Vering, Kaitlyn Knight, Riley Ferguson, Cole Steege, Deborah Freese, Caleb Hein, Colin Place, Taylor Folkerts, Cora Ellingworth, Aiden Freiburger, Kaelan Smith, Jordan Rand, Kaitlyn Myrmo, Isaac Becker, Kaleb Wellman and Will Lammers.
The Elton John halftime show includes the classics “Crocodile Rock,” which features the W-SR Dance Team, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” with a duet by Cole Steege and Taylor Folkerts, “Your Song,” featuring Ellie Neuendorf and Alexis Cheville, and “Saturday Night’s All Right for Fighting.”
The video game show includes current favorites “Pokémon,” “Baba Yetu,” featuring a solo by Deborah Freese, “Megalovania” and “World of Warcraft,” with Steege and Neuendorf featured. The show concludes with a rendition of the school’s fight song, “illinois Loyalty,” with a special guest conductor.