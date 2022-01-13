December was a short month and the students in the band room were working hard in preparation for our winter concert, their first concert of the year and our first in-person winter concert in two years.
The students played an outstanding concert and there are students that need to be recognized for their continued hard work and efforts. This month, we feature seven fifth-graders and six sixth-graders.
Fifth-grade musicians of the month include: Connor Welter (trombone), Ethan Hellman (trumpet), Levi Bibler (trumpet), Ben Christensen (alto sax), Corbin Post (clarinet), Hazel Steege (baritone) and Francelia Storlie (flute).
Sixth-grade musicians of the month include: Sydni Heims (clarinet), Aliya Gritters (trumpet), Evan Grant (French horn), Riley Duncan (percussion), John Leyda (tenor sax) and Cannon Rigdon (trombone).
Tune in next month for January’s musicians of the month.