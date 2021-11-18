October is a favorite for many with picturesque leaves and cooler temps.
Not only is this Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School band director Tyler Winkey’s favorite time of year, but also his favorite time of the month – to acknowledge more outstanding 5th and 6th grade band students.
These students are starting to develop fine musicianship qualities and are proving themselves as serious, hard-working students. For October, we feature eight fifth-grade and six sixth-grade students.
Fifth-grade musicians include: Clayton Shipp (trombone), Brooks Carlson (trumpet), Matthew Willms (french horn), Kate Willms (clarinet), Madi Groth (alto sax), Clay Thorson (flute), Aiden Thor (tenor sax), and Greyson Miller (tuba).
Sixth-grade musicians include: Lincoln Lorenzen (percussion), Kruz Keller (trombone), Ryker Eberhart (trumpet), Jake Tiedt (tuba), Emmry Winter (flute), and Harper Spooner (clarinet).
Congrats again to these magnificent students and the successes they bring to band each day. Their willingness to lead by example has helped set the tone during band rehearsals and they are always coming prepared for lessons.
Tune in next month for November’s musicians of the month.