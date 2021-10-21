As the school year is now in full force and things are back to a more “normal” setting, our students are in a great routine and are working hard! In the middle school band room, we have fifth- and sixth-grade band students that are working exceptionally hard and deserve public recognition.
They demonstrate: outstanding rehearsal expectations, responsibility, respect, come prepared to lessons, care for others, and strong leadership traits. Band students have the opportunity to nominate their peers for this award. Throughout the year, band teacher Tyler Winkey will be recognizing fifth- and sixth-grade band students each month that demonstrate these qualities during lessons, band rehearsals, and are nominated by their peers.
Fifth-graders who are awarded September’s Musicians of the Month are: Kate Petersen (trumpet), Maycee Chapin (flute), Riley Corcoran (flute), Grayson Jones (tuba), Aidan Mohan (percussion), Ella Wilker (alto sax),Ashlyn McCubbin (clarinet), and Megan Schmitt (clarinet, not pictured). Congrats to these outstanding fifth-graders in their first few months of playing an instrument. Keep up the great work.
Sixth-graders who are awarded September’s Musicians of the Month are: Tanner Holthaus (alto sax), Evie Whitinger (clarinet), Alex Barber (clarinet), Kayde Ericson (flute), Justin Maas (alto sax), Lauren Muntefering (French horn), Cambell Hoodjer (flute), and Jackson Epley (percussion). Congrats to these sixth-graders who are working extremely hard – keep up the stellar work ethic.
Tune in next month for October’s musicians of the month.