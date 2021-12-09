November always seems to fly by with the anticipated Thanksgiving break and many activities starting up.
As we wrapped up our third full month of being in school, we had a lot of students work hard on their concert music for the upcoming concerts on Dec. 13 and 14. These stellar students demonstrate hard work, show up to lessons prepared, and are fun to teach.
For November, we feature nine fifth-grade students and five sixth-grade students.
Fifth-grade musicians of the month include: Kinnick Krull (trumpet), Adelaide Johnson (flute), Josh Byers (percussion), Claire Henning (baritone), Gavin Wedeking (trumpet), Lisa ten Hoeve (flute), Madi Wheeler (clarinet), Murphy Nelson (trombone) and Blake Armstrong (tuba, not pictured).
Sixth-grade musicians of the month include: Adam Anhalt (tenor sax), Shaun Donat (trumpet), Ainsley Prostine (clarinet), Kai Biesterfelt (trombone) and Gevin Pentecost (percussion).
Congrats again to these magnificent students and the successes they bring to the band room. Tune in next month for December’s musicians of the month.