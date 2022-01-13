During the month of December, students at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School were tasked with coming up with a service project during their daily 15 minute advisory period.
Kevin Rohne’s and Denise Graettinger/Tyler Winkey’s advisory groups teamed up and decided to do a $1 bill drive for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. They found out that $1 amounts to 4 meals, so they knew the power of raising money was decided on by the group.
Donations were taken for a week in December, with the advisory group with the most money donated winning a breakfast pizza party. In total, the project raised $118, enough for 472 meals.