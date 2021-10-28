The Waverly-Shell Rock Music Department went to Hampton-Dumont High School to participate in the 2021 IHSMA All-State audition process Oct. 23.
After auditioning with their quartet, then going through recalls, six W-SR musicians were chosen to be members of the 2021 All-State Chorus and another was selected for All- State Band.
The singers selected were tenors Josh Arthur and Nick Barber, baritone Zach Cummer, soprano Kayla Jeppesen and altos Paulina Robles and Ellie Neuendorf. The band member picked was clarinetist Daniel Becker.
The IHSMA All State Festival will be held Nov. 18-20 on the Iowa State University campus. The final concert will be presented at Hilton Coliseum at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, with its airing on Iowa PBS on Thanksgiving night.