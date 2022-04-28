Waverly-Shell Rock officially voted out of Northeast Iowa Conference

The Northeast Iowa Conference superintendents met to hold the second vote to decide the fate of Waverly-Shell Rock’s future within the conference. The final vote was the same as the first to vote W-SR out of the conference, 5-1 with only W-SR voting against it. Effective June 30, 2023, W-SR will be out of the conference that they had called home since the mid-1900s.
“When it came up we knew that the NEIC wasn’t going to survive with us in it,” Greg Bodensteiner, W-SR athletic director, said. “We were a hurdle for the expansion of the conference.”
One of the reasons for the vote was the large basic educational data survey (BEDS) number for W-SR compared to the rest of the conference. For the 2022-2023 school year, W-SR’s BEDS number will be 596 compared to the next highest, Decorah at 430 and the lowest from New Hampton only having 272. New Hampton spearheaded the amendment to the conference’s constitution that would remove W-SR from the conference.
“There are already schools within the conference playing smaller schools for their non-conference schedule,” Bodensteiner said. “If they add more schools there are definitely going to be smaller.”
The NEIC has already submitted made formal invitations for 5 schools to join them. Schools include MFL MarMac, North Fayette Valley, Oelwein, Osage and Sumner-Fredricksburg. W-SR has yet to formally submit a request to join a conference but there are many options for them to go to.
The new Iowa Alliance Conference is the new conference that is going to begin at the start of the next school year is made up of the Des Moines public schools as well as Ottumwa, Ames, Fort Dodge, Mason City, Marshalltown and Waterloo East.
In comparison to BEDS numbers and sport classifications, the WaMac could possibly be the best option for W-SR. The average BEDS for the conference is 380 for this school year and hold the most similar sport classifications between all schools and W-SR. While there is time for W-SR to find a new conference, scheduling for the following year, 2022-2023, needs to start sooner rather than later for the schools. Once a decision is made on where the school may want to go, the school board will vote on the final decision.