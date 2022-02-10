Waverly-Shell Rock has announced details of preschool and kindergarten registration.
Kindergarten registration is available online this year. For all families, kindergartners must turn 5 on or before Sept. 15, 2022, to be eligible to register.
Online registration will be open from Feb. 14-Feb. 24. Current families with existing students in the W-SR district will need to log into the parent portal on Infinite Campus. Contact your school secretary if you need assistance.
New families will find the registration link at www.wsr.k12.ia.us.
WALK-INS FEB. 22, 23
Walk-in registration will be available Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Shell Rock Elementary for preschool and kindergarten, and on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Waverly elementaries for kindergarten. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.
Birth certificate and immunization record are required. These documents may be uploaded into the online registration form, dropped off, or mailed. Other acceptable forms of identification include a baptismal certificate or passport. Be prepared to provide emergency contacts and medical information.
PRESCHOOL NOTE
Preschool registration at Shell Rock Elementary is based on a first-come, first-served basis. A list will be kept, of all families that register on that day. Families that are residents of Shell Rock will be first on the list. There is a 10-day window — Feb. 22 — March 3 — for Shell Rock residents. After the 10 day window, enrollment is opened up to those on the waiting list created on Feb. 22 including any other families that are not Shell Rock residents. Enrollment is capped at 20 students. The district will add names to a waiting list if anything were to open up in the future.