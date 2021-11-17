The coaches of Class 4A District 2 have released their all-district honors on Friday, and the list is heavy on Waverly-Shell Rock entries.
The Go-Hawks have seven players on the first team and four on the second team after winning District 2 with a 5-0 record, 8-1 overall during the regular season. W-SR ended its season in the Class 4A semifinals after a 35-10 loss to Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
The first team is led by junior fullback McCrae Hagarty, who was voted as the district’s Mr. Football. He gained 1,289 yards on 161 carries, an 8-yard average, with 19 touchdowns with a long of 64 yards and also caught eight balls for 110 yards and a score.
Junior defensive lineman Jake Walker was named the district’s defensive MVP. He recorded 33½ total tackles, 24 solo, with 4½ sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
Simon Ott, a junior kicker and punter, was tabbed as the district’s punter of the year. He had 23 punts on the season for 826 yards, averaging 35.9 yards per punt. He also was 6 for 7 field goals with a long of 40 yards, made 45 of 51 point-after-touchdown kicks and recorded 25 touchbacks on 78 kickoffs.
The other members of the first team for W-SR were senior quarterback Grant Halverson, senior offensive lineman Cole Hotz, junior linebacker Asa Newsom, senior defensive lineman Layne McDonald and senior defensive back Austin Dewey.
On the second team for the Go-Hawks were senior O-lineman Kaden Bibler, senior wide receivers Kaiser Luck and Ryan Folkerts and junior O-lineman Caden Hotz. Meanwhile, head coach Mark Hubbard and his staff were honored as the coaching staff of the year.
The other major awards with to Decorah’s Keenan Tyler, a senior, as offensive MVP and teammate Brody young, also a senior, as kicker of the year. The Vikings had 10 players on the first and second teams.
For the rest of the teams in District 2, Mason City landed a total of nine players on the first and second teams, Western Dubuque had eight, Waterloo East with seven and Marion, six.