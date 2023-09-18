At precisely 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, Waverly-Shell Rock School Board President Dennis Epley opened the September board meeting. All were present except for Jes Kettleson, District 4 Director.
It was business as usual for the next two hours. The board made many approvals over the course of the meeting, all by voice vote and all passing 4 to 0. Issues moved smoothly and efficiently.
Board members approved a trip by the W-SR FFA to Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention beginning Oct. 31. They OK’d a Nashua-Plainfield student’s request to study welding at the high school and approved the policy primers as amended.
The board then continued to shape the Sportsmanship Event scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22. It will consist of one general session in the High School Auditorium and will feature three distinguished speakers from the athletic world. It’s open to all: students, parents, the community at large.
The Tentative working title is “Beyond the Scoreboard.” It’s designed to educate fans, coaches, and athletes about the importance of equality on the field. Sportsmanship is citizenship, basically, and the goal of the event is to ensure that W-SR athletic venues continue to be places of respect and civility. It will be well-promoted, the board said. All members were excited about this initiative.
The highlight of the meeting was then discussed. In less than a month, the faculty, staff and students of the Shell Rock Elementary School will move into the new elementary building called Northridge. A representative of the company in charge of construction, Ryan Nelson, reported to the board on progress. He said the school would be ready for classes on time. Construction workers are presently hanging doors in the interior and cleaning up the construction materials. They’re shaping the grounds, making sure the exterior equipment is ready for recesses. There will still be construction work to do, but workers will do it around school hours.
It’s expected that the Shell Rock Elementary school will be in Northridge for a year. While their building is vacant, it will be completely remodeled. When that’s finished, they will return to their Shell Rock facility, and the three present Waverly elementary schools will be moved into the two new school buildings.
The discussion then turned to property disposal.
As the deadline to vacate the old buildings approaches, the board will begin to actively look to sell them. No action was taken on this project at the meeting, but it will be something to think about.
High School Principal David Fox announced that the high school is now completely air-conditioned and has been since the school year began.
The meeting adjourned at 8:37 p.m.