Online registration will be open from Feb. 13 to Feb. 24
New families- Please go to the Waverly-Shell Rock website, www.wsr.k12.ia.us, and choose the PK- KG Registration link.
Families currently in the WSR district- Login to the Parent Portal on Infinite Campus to register. Forgot your password? Contact your child’s school secretary for login information.
Walk-in registration is available for those who need assistance with registration. There will be limited space available.
Walk-in for Waverly students: Feb. 22
Location: West Cedar Elementary School
221 15th St. NW, Waverly
319-352-2754
Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Walk-in for Shell Rock students: Feb. 23
Kindergarten & Preschool Registration
Location: Shell Rock Elementary School
214 N. Cherry St., Shell Rock
319-885-4311
Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Please bring a birth certificate, immunizations, and Infinite Campus username & password (if you already have students in the district).
Birth certificates and immunization records can be uploaded into the online registration form, dropped off, or mailed.
