Waverly Shell-Rock CSD, recently voted out of the Northeast Iowa Conference (NEIC), has asked the Iowa Department of Education to mediate a path forward in finding the Go-Hawks’ next conference destination, with their eyes on potential fits in the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) and WaMaC.
“We’re just trying to find the best opportunity for our students across the board,” Greg Bodensteiner, W-SR Athletic Director said. “We are looking at travel time for our student athletes and similar school sizes. We are very unique size-wise in our area.”
In April, a 5-1 final vote by members of the NEIC removed the Go-Hawks from the oldest athletic conference in the state of Iowa by June 30, 2023. Since then, W-SR has applied for membership in the WaMaC Conference, but also wish to send their wrestling program to the MVC beginning in the 2023-23 school year.
“Given the odd situation we found ourselves in, we figured this was the best for all our programs,” Bodensteiner said. “Wrestling is the only program that competes at the classification most MVC are at. Whether that could hold up, we didn’t necessarily know. That’s where we wanted to start.”
The WaMaC voted 11-0 against welcoming W-SR into their ranks. Recently, the conference saw Beckman Catholic and Maquoketa depart for the River Valley and both programs will begin competing this fall. The WaMaC responded by adding Grinnell-Newburg for the 2023-24 school year and will realign their member schools into two six-team divisions. The prospect of adding a 13th member was not well received across the current 11 members.
“The ADs in our conference really want an even team conference for maintaining two divisions and for scheduling purposes,” Kyle Koeppen, Vinton-Shellsburg Superintendent said. “South Tama and Williamsburg both already had relationships with Grinnell. They are similarly sized, have successful academics and athletic programs very similar to ours. When [W-SR] applied, in my opinion I perceived it that they wished to pick and choose what programs they felt were best for them instead of being that good team member.”
Benton Activities Director Craig Huegel is unsure if any other school district has tried splitting activities between two athletic conferences. While a mediation process is rare in Iowa, Huegel knows representatives from the WaMaC, the MVC, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU), the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and Iowa Department of Education will each be involved in determining where W-SR should go. “I have not been through this process before, so I can’t say how it will go exactly,” Huegel said. “Everyone present will state their case why Waverly should or should not join their conference. Ultimately, though, it is the Department of Education’s decision.”
The options for W-SR are limited in Bodensteiner’s mind. He argues the MVC schools are potentially too large to compete against for the Go-Hawks. Iowa Alliance, a conference consisting of mainly Des Moines schools forming in 2023-24, is too far. While W-SR is larger than the current WaMaC schools, Bodensteiner also noted the district’s current enrollment numbers (595 students, grades 9-11) will shrink after their freshman class of 210 graduate and leave the district closer to 520 students.
“There’s a lot of factors that I don’t think the average person takes a look at,” Bodensteiner said. “What are we going to do with middle school athletics and activities? We have a large bubble class, which doesn’t reflect average enrollment. We feel we’ve presented our best option and hope this mediation process gives us the best plan going forward.”
A mediation date has not been announced, but Huegel expects it will be held in August.