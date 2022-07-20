Benton vs W-SR

W-SR’s Katelyn Eggena bullied her way inside for 14 points in Monday’s 45-42 loss at Benton on Monday, Jan. 10. The Go-Hawks have consistently faced area WaMaC members Vinton-Shellsburg, Benton and Center Point-Urbana in sports including baseball, boys and girls basketball, cross country, track and field and golf.

 By CJ Eilers/sports@vintonnewspapers.com

Waverly Shell-Rock CSD, recently voted out of the Northeast Iowa Conference (NEIC), has asked the Iowa Department of Education to mediate a path forward in finding the Go-Hawks’ next conference destination, with their eyes on potential fits in the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC) and WaMaC.

“We’re just trying to find the best opportunity for our students across the board,” Greg Bodensteiner, W-SR Athletic Director said. “We are looking at travel time for our student athletes and similar school sizes. We are very unique size-wise in our area.”