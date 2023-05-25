What can you do with a pocketful of change?
Building a well in Africa is not the first thing that comes to mind, but several classes at Waverly-Shell Rock middle school have done just that, raising over $3,800 toward the goal.
Following in their footsteps, this year’s sixth-graders at W-SR took on their own challenge by raising $1,821.38 with a $250 match by Monica Severson of Thrivent Financial.
The W-SR graduating classes of 2024, 2026, 2027, and 2029 helped raise over $3,800 to build a well in Africa through their fundraiser called Change4Change, where students are asked to bring in change.
To understand the fundraiser, Change4Change, the sixth-graders read "A Long Walk to Water" by Linda Sue Park that outlines two stories of families in Sudan and their quest to find water.
One story unraveled in 1985 and the other in 2008. They detail the journey and the consequences the families faced along the way.
As part of the experience of bringing the issue of water depravity home for sixth-graders, they were asked to take part in a walk to the Waverly fire station, as the Cedar River, where classes typically end the walk, was too high on the designated day, May 19.
In preparation for the walk, students brought containers to school to carry to the river and fill with water. Ice cream buckets, 2-liter bottles, and milk jugs were among the containers students gathered for the experience.
“Some [students] brought two because they wanted a stronger experience,” said sixth-grade teacher Lindsay Schaapveld.
Typically, students would walk down to the river to fill their containers before walking back to the middle school.
“Unfortunately, the river was too high this year for us to get water from the river but we were fortunate to have the Waverly Fire Department help us find water,” said Principal Jeremy Langner.
Students and staff walked about one mile to the Waverly Fire Station where they waited in line to gather water from the hose with the help of the fire fighters.
On the walk back, students began to notice the difficulty of carrying a container of water.
“We talked about how walking to the river was easy,” said Schaapveld. “Carrying your empty bucket, which they talked about in the book, that’s the easy part. Walking back, we talked about [how] some of them shifted with a friend.You carry my jug, I’ll carry yours.”
This simulation is made possible through a partnership between W-SR middle school, Ed Sharlau, a founding member of the original Water to Thrive organization, and Dr. Ellerbroek with the Wartburg chapter of Water to Thrive.
It costs $5,000 to build a well in Africa. You can donate to the W-SR middle school Change4Change fund by going to https://www.watertothrive.org/campaigns/waverly-shell-rock-middle-schools-change4change/
A major lesson for the sixth-graders was the importance of being patient.
“The kids had a lesson in patience,” Langner said. “It was actually pretty practical because in the story and in reality, they all have to be patient when they’re collecting water.”