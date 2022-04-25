Waverly-Shell Rock Soccer Goes 1-1 Against North Fayette

Both of the Waverly-Shell Rock soccer teams were in action against North Fayette Friday April 22 with the girl’s team coming away with a win and the boy’s team coming back with a loss. The lady Go-Hawks held the TigerHawks scoreless in a 10-0 blowout win. Seven goals in the first half set the tone for Waverly and Macy Smith got the scoring started with a goal assisted by Anna Stromberg. Linnea Beckstrom added another goal which was assisted by Smith. The scoring continued with a goal by Gabby Baumhover followed by another goal by Stromberg where Smith recorded her second assist of the night. Annika Behrends scored the next goal unassisted to make the score 5-0 still in the first half. Stromberg added a second assist of the night on a goal by Addie Juhl. Smith continued her great scoring affair with another goal to make it 7-0 at half.
Sydney Bienemann started the scoring in the second half with a goal assisted by Morgan Aikey. Aikey added the final two goals of the night which were assisted by Alli Seegers and Smith to make the final score 10-0. The win brought the Go-Hawks record up to 5-1 on the season with their next game coming against Decorah Tuesday April 26 in Decorah.
The boy’s game against North Fayette was opposite of the ladies. The final score of the game ended up being 13-3 in the TigerHawks favor. Scoring for both teams started early and it was often with a combined 7 goals in the first half with 5 by the TigerHawks and W-SR adding another 2. Unfortunately for W-SR though, scoring didn’t coming much more after that. Only one goal in the second half with stifling defense by North Fayette combined with an offense explosion by the TigerHawks made the final score 13-3. The loss brings the W-SR record to 1-6 on the season with their next contest against Denver at home at 5:30.