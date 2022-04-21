WAVERLY, Iowa (April 13, 2022) – A new class of Waverly-Shell Rock student art is now on display at the Veridian Credit Union branch at 315 Oak Ridge Circle in Waverly. The collection is made possible by ArtShare, a partnership between the credit union and 10 Iowa high schools to publicly display approximately 140 pieces of student art each year in five Veridian branches across the state. ArtShare collections are displayed in select Veridian branches in Ankeny, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Waterloo and Waverly. Each piece is professionally framed or enclosed for display in a local branch for one year. A virtual tour of all five collections and list of participating students is available at veridiancu.org/artshare.
“For more than 20 years, ArtShare has been a rewarding and connecting experience,” said Ashtin Hotek, Veridian’s public relations strategist who helps coordinate ArtShare. “We’re grateful to the teachers and students who allow us to borrow these pieces to decorate our branches. We hope these displays and virtual galleries expand each students’ public audience beyond our walls.”