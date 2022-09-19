Waverly-Shell Rock began their homecoming week with a kickball game on Sunday night at the softball field.
Updated: September 19, 2022 @ 8:10 pm
Waverly-Shell Rock began their homecoming week with a kickball game on Sunday night at the softball field.
The coronation happened on Monday night after the paper went to press, look for more coverage on that in Thursday’s paper.
On Monday the dress-up theme was Olympics or jersey day followed by country vs. country club on Tuesday.
Wednesday will be anything but a backpack day for the students. Thursday will follow the theme of the week with it being a toga/white out day.
Friday will be a spirt day, so wear your Go-Hawk gear to school. There will also be an assembly on Friday during school hours. After the assembly, there will be food trucks outside for both students and the public to tailgate before the football games.
For the football game, the Go-Hawks will be taking on Waterloo East with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time.
Saturday will end the festivities with a dance from 7-11 p.m. at $5 per person.
