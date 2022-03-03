Waverly City Council on Monday recognized the Waverly-Shell Rock High School Boys and Girls wrestling teams for state championships and the Jazz I Choir for a top overall rating at Monday’s City Council work session.
The W-SR four-time Iowa girls state wrestling championship team was recognized for taking the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association’s Fourth Annual Girls State Championship on Jan. 22 in Coralville, as were the individuals placing.
W-SR girls wrestling head coach Josh Meier recognized the place winners including state champ Eva Diaz (115).
The first two tournaments were held in Go-Hawk Gym in Waverly with the last two years in Coralville. Meier said the tournament has grown rapidly from 87 athletes in 2019 to just over 700 in 2022.
Owing to the expansion of the sport, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has decided to begin next year sanctioning girls state wrestling.
Meier has been working to mentally prepare them.
“I’ve told the girls a few times, we are not the favorite going into that tournament, so we’ve got work to do if we want to win that first one,” he said.
“The city of Waverly, community as a whole has been blessed with being able to host that,” Mayor Adam Hoffman said of the early IWCOA tournaments, thanking the school district and wrestling programs for participating to make that happen.
“We’ll remember where it started,” he said.
BOYS WRESTLING
The W-SR boys team was recognized for its second-consecutive 3A State Dual Championship on Feb. 19 in Des Moines — the 14th overall state wrestling championship in the school district’s history — and for its individual state championships.
W-SR boys winning individual championships were Ryder Block (138), Aiden Riggins (160) and McCrae Hagarty (195).
Additionally, W-SR last month became the first team to qualify all weights since the Iowa High School Athletic Association expanded to include all weights in the 2002-03 season.
Head coach Eric Whitcome, who has helped coach state championship teams the last few years, lauded his team as “phenomenal, tireless workers” and role models for young wrestlers.
On that note, he said W-SR’s youth wrestling program saw its highest numbers ever recently with over 200 kids from grades K-6.
JAZZ I CHOIR
Jazz I Choir earned a “division one” overall rating at the state jazz choir contest Feb. 7 at Delhi.
Members of the auditioned choir of 18 performed three pieces, “Watch What Happens,” “Vincent (Starry Starry Night)” and “L-O-V-E.” On two pieces they had percussion and accompaniment; one was a cappella.
“If groups in the community want entertainment, these are the kids that go … instead of 50 or 60 in the choir,” Wessel said.
They will perform at the “Pops Show” on Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the RADA Auditorium at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.