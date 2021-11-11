The University of Iowa men’s golf has signed Hogan Hansen to a National Letter of Intent.
Hansen is a native of Waverly, Iowa. He was the 2021 Class 3A state medalist at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. In 2021 he also was the Iowa Junior Amateur Champion and the Iowa Golf Association (IGA) Junior Player of the Year.
Hansen took runner-up honors at the 2021 Iowa Open Amateur Division event with a 54-hole score of 208, shooting eight-under-par. He is the top ranked junior golfer in the state of Iowa, according to National Junior Golf Scoreboard.
“We are excited to welcome Hogan to the program,” said Iowa head coach Tyler Stith. “He adds talent, work ethic and a strong mentality to the squad. Hogan has all the tools to be a great collegiate golfer. Hogan enjoyed an outstanding summer. He won several events at the junior level and was very competitive at the amateur level.”
The Hawkeyes concluded the 2021 spring season at the NCAA Regionals, making their 11th NCAA appearance since 2009. Defending Big Ten Conference individual medalist Mac McClear returns for his junior season in 2022.