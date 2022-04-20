Spring sports have contended awith recent weather forcing cancellations for many area schools.
Despite that, many teams have been able to get games or meets in.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s teams have all participated in at least one game or meet with many coming up on Thursday and Friday.
The girls' tennis team, with a record of 0-1 so far, takes on Oelwein Thursday at the Oelwein High School at 4 p.m. They have no break with another game against Camanche High School the very next day in Waverly.
In their only meet of the year so far, the W-SR team took on Columbus Catholic and dropped the match 6-0.
The boys' tennis team is currently 2-1 on the season with their loss coming to Aplington-Parkersburg on Monday April 19 5-4. They will take on Marion in an away game at Marion High School at 2 p.m. on Thursday and are in action again against Decorah on Saturday April 23 in Decorah at 9 a.m.
W-SR golf teams are also hitting the links next week with meets in Charles City and Manchester for the boys' team. The boys' team is currently 1-0 on the season with a win against Waukon. The team took first place at the Pella Invitational with Hogan Hanson tying for medalist position with a score of 72 tying with Pella’s Will Simpson. ''
On the ladies' side, the team is 3-0, beating Crestwood and placing first in the Waukon invitational. Senior Emma Jones placed first with a 9-hole score of 50 and freshman Kyleigh Lindner came in second with a 53. The ladies will be in action Thursday at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course against Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
The track and field teams for W-SR are also in action again this week with a meet for the boys in Cedar Falls at the Cole Collinge Invitational with five other schools participating.
The lady Go-Hawks will be in action next at the Wahawk Invitational in Waterloo. They recently took 10th place out of 10 teams at the Jim Duea Relay hosted by Ames High School.
The soccer teams have also been busy. The boys' team is currently 1-5 on the season with their lone win coming against Charles City, 2-1. In their most recent game against Cedar Falls on Monday, came to a final score of 10-0.
The team will be in action next against North Fayette Valley in an away game on Friday. On the girls' side, the team has a record of 4-1, winning their last four games with a combined score of 26-1. Their last game, against Clayton Ridge, had a final score of 10-0 in a win for the Go-Hawks. They will also have their next game against North Fayette Valley in an away game on Friday.