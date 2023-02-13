Carthage College has named Sophia Figura of Waverly, IA, to the dean’s list for academic excellence during the Fall 2022 term.
Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
ABOUT CARTHAGE
