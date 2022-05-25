Willem Potter, a senior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School in Waverly, has been awarded a $5,000 scholarship from the Grand Lodge of Iowa, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons.
Willem was one of 25 outstanding Iowa high school students selected to receive the scholarship from over 350 applicants.
Iowa Masons award scholarships each year in recognition of a student’s academic performance, community activities, leadership, and financial need.
Since the program’s inception in 1970, the Grand Lodge of Iowa has awarded more than $3,784,900 in scholarships to over 2,504 students. This year $100,000 in scholarships were awarded from an endowment fund established to recognize the accomplishments of young Iowans and to promote the education of future state leaders.
Masonry is an organization dedicated to building character among its members. Membership is open to men 18 years old and older. There are 234 Masonic lodges in communities across the state. For more information about Freemasonry in Iowa, visit www.grandlodgeofiowa.org