The City of Waverly is hosting a Retirement Reception for Sgt. Paul Leisinger on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Cake and coffee will be served from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waverly Civic Center and City Hall located at 200 First Street NE. Please join us.
Paul has been employed with the City of Waverly since July 9, 2001 and was promoted to 2nd Shift Supervisor in 2006. Paul was assigned as a Field Training Supervisor, DARE Instructor, Verbal Judo/Tactical Communications Instructor, Hostage Negotiations, Crisis Intervention Team Member, and coordinated the Salvation Army program.