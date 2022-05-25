Memorial Day in Waverly will kick off with an outdoors ceremony.
At 10:30 a.m., Rich Miller, the Commander of the American Legion, will read a prayer for those lost at sea and those who do not have a permanent resting place.
A special rendition of the Navy Hymn by the W-SR band will be played by W-SR students.
A biodegradable wreath, prepared by Waverly’s Ecker Flowers, will be placed in the Cedar River in honor those lost at sea and those with dedications will follow.
The seven-member Waverly Honor Guard will deliver a gun salute and then the ceremony will move indoors.
The W-SR students will play patriotic music. The colors will be posted and the national anthem will be played.
Janelle Miller, the chaplain of the American Legion Auxiliary, will read the prayer.
After the opening remarks, Will Potter, a graduating senior, and Boys State Camp representative, will read the Gettysburg Address.
Malaika Mwangi, a junior, who will be going to the American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Camp later this summer, will read General Logan’s Order.
Rich Miller will then make his Memorial Day remarks.
Another in-doors wreath ceremony and an outdoors salute will happen next.
Dennis Button will play taps and a high school band member will plate the echo.
“We are looking forward to honoring all service members on that day,” Miller said.