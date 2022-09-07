Fall 2022 Tree Replacement Program

Waverly Trees Forever is sponsoring the annual tree replacement program for Waverly area residents. The program objective is to continue to restore the Waverly tree canopy.

Waverly Trees Forever is sponsoring the annual tree replacement program for Waverly area residents. The program objective is to continue to restore the Waverly tree canopy.

Any Waverly Utilities Customer may take advantage of the program if their property has had a tree removed due to storm damage, insects, or disease.