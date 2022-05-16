A Waverly Utilities crew performed routine maintenance on power lines next to the Herold-Reicks Surveying building on Bremer Avenue on Friday.
Waverly Utilities is an award-winning national leader in electric reliability, safety and renewable energy.
Through bonds and grants, the City of Waverly became the owner and operator of the electric plant operated by Stowell and Tondro on December 1, 1904. Since then Waverly Utilities has provided electricity to the city of Waverly from the days of steam power to today’s modern systems.
In 2016, Waverly Utilities became a telecommunications utility offering gigabit speed internet, enhanced cable and digital telephone services.