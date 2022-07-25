Bob Buckingham

Bob Buckingham, Waverly Utilities Board of Trustees Chair

We all have been frustrated with the price at the pump these days. Energy prices are way up! High prices apply not only to petroleum but also natural gas and coal. Those commodities impact the price of electricity. You can be confident that Waverly Utilities is doing everything it can to keep your electric rates as low as possible.

When you pay your Waverly Utilities electric bill, 80% of your payment covers the raw cost of the electricity. Waverly Utilities uses that money to purchase electricity from a Midwest wholesaler via a long-term contract. That long-term contract insulates Waverly Utilities from the short-term electricity rate market fluctuations. That is especially good in times like this when market rates have doubled in the past year.

