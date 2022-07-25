We all have been frustrated with the price at the pump these days. Energy prices are way up! High prices apply not only to petroleum but also natural gas and coal. Those commodities impact the price of electricity. You can be confident that Waverly Utilities is doing everything it can to keep your electric rates as low as possible.
When you pay your Waverly Utilities electric bill, 80% of your payment covers the raw cost of the electricity. Waverly Utilities uses that money to purchase electricity from a Midwest wholesaler via a long-term contract. That long-term contract insulates Waverly Utilities from the short-term electricity rate market fluctuations. That is especially good in times like this when market rates have doubled in the past year.
In the past ten years, Waverly Utilities’ rates have been driven up because our wholesale contract prices have risen. No one has liked those rate increases. However, that same contract now provides some stability while the market is skyrocketing. If coal prices drop back down from their current highs over the next year, then Waverly Utilities’ wholesale rates should stay fairly consistent with overall inflation. There is a risk of longer-term high commodity prices however, that will have an impact throughout our economy.
The remaining 20% of your bill is spent here in Waverly making sure that electricity flows to your house reliably. Twenty years ago, this local portion was 60% of your bill. Waverly Utilities staff has reduced this part of your bill to keep your rates as low as possible. Without those efforts, your electric rates would be almost 20% higher.
In my four years on the Waverly Utilities Board of Trustees, I have learned Waverly is very fortunate to have a local electric utility. Waverly Utilities contributes both financially and with volunteer hours to our local community. Waverly Utilities has consistently won awards for electric reliability ranking in the top 25% nationwide. Without Waverly Utilities we would not have a state-of-the-art fiber optic network providing high-speed internet. We are currently working on ways to increase our use of sustainably sourced electricity. Thanks to our excellent staff for all they do to make Waverly a great place to live.
Bob Buckingham is the Waverly Utilities Board of Trustees Chair.