Waverly Utilities (WU) has appointed an interim general manager as the current CEO, Darrel Wenzel, sets to retire.
The Board of Trustees announced June 26 Curt Atkins accepted the position of interim general manager, effective August 4, 2023.
Atkins has been with Waverly Utilities for 19 years. He started his career with WU in February 2004 as the energy advisor and held the positions of energy service manager, director of customer service and currently is the director of operations.
“I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for the opportunity to challenge myself so I may continue to collaborate with the staff at Waverly Utilities and serve the community in my new role,” said Atkins.
The position of interim general manager will primarily consist of the operations duties Atkins is currently responsible for as well as strategic responsibilities for all of WU including strategic direction, maintaining appropriate level of community and industry involvement, and managing the resources needed to effectively implement the Utility’s plan to meet established short and long-term objectives.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are excited to name Curt to this position. He is a tremendous leader with a passion for the business and for serving Waverly,” stated Bob Buckingham, WU trustees chairman. “We believe the creation of the General Manager position will drive efficient execution of our strategic plan and look forward to working with Curt and staff going forward.”