Waverly Utilities received the highest opinion possible on the annual audit report for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Waverly Utilities 2022 electric operating revenues were $19,350,554. Electric operating expenses were $18,027,126 (includes $2,410,732 in depreciation expenses), and transfers to the City of Waverly of $827,501.
A copy of the audit report is available for review at Waverly Utilities’ as well as
www.WaverlyUtilities.com. It will also be available at the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State’s website at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.