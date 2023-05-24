Dennis (Dean) Mitchell has always wanted to go to Washington. But one way or another, he never made it there.
On April 25, his wish came true when the retired Waverly insurance business owner got the trip of a lifetime as a member of the Honor Flight, which takes area veterans to the nation’s capital to visit monuments paying tribute to the sacrifices of veterans.
It wasn’t just the honor of being invited to be a part of the trip that made it special for Dean. What made it unique was the fact that his guardian for the trip was his own daughter, Carrie Wright, a designer at the Waverly Newspapers.
Another memorable aspect of the experience for Dean was that on the flight he reunited with two of his former high school classmates, Tom Conrey and Leland Osmundson.
All three had served in Vietnam, which bonded them deeper than anything they had lived through in their lives before or since. Conrey served in the Americal 196th Infantry Brigade and Osmundson in the 1st of 8th Artillery 25th Infantry Division and the 92nd Artillery First Fleet Forces.
The former classmates discovered they were headed to the same flight during the orientation session at Kirkwood Community College.
“Our high school class was very tight,” he said.
When they graduated from what was then North High at West Union in 1968, their class numbered 104 students.
After graduation, Dean then went to college at Ellsworth Community College to study business.
Dean’s story:
Dean came from a family that knew hard work. Dean’s dad, Harold, who farmed in Hawkeye, near West Union, tiled the land to feed the 10 kids he and his wife, Annamae, raised.
The couple’s fifth child, Dean, was drafted to serve in Vietnam in 1970.
“My number was 25,” he said, explaining how the lottery for the draft worked.
“They drew a date, my birthday was Feb. 19, and I was the 25th number to be drawn.
“We were sitting around, me and my college friends, watching the draft on TV,” Dean recalled. “I guess I must have been preoccupied with something else when Feb. 19 was drawn and they continued drawing birthdays.”
It just so happened that Dean, 19 at the time, did not hear his birthday being drawn.
But when the announcer repeated the top 25 numbers, he realized his fate.
“Back then, a lot of guys knew they were going to be drafted, they just didn’t know when,” Dean said.
That evening changed Dean’s life and that of four of his college friends, who found out that they, too, would be drafted.
“We knew that the draft was going to happen and it happened,” he said.
He went back to class the next day and a couple of months later, in October, found himself at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, for basic training with the Army. After additional advanced training, he got his notice to board a plane to Long Bihn, Vietnam, as a member of Headquarters Special Troops.
He served there for a year and eventually returned to Iowa, ultimately going to Waverly where he had a cousin who had promised to help him with a job.
His first job was at United Hydraulics in town, where he worked for 10 years, then moved to Bantam, the excavating company, where he stayed for 12 years.
When his office job was moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee, Dean decided to start his own insurance agency in Waverly.
He had taken a few classes in college and done some additional work on his own to learn the insurance business. The first office of Mitchell Insurance was located on the west side of Bremer Avenue where the Re/Max office is today.
In 1977, he tied the knot with Carol Anderson, who he had met through her brother, a co-worker at United Hydraulic.
By the time Dean became a business owner, his three kids, Ryan, Kyle and Carrie were born.
In 2021, he retired after 35 years as an insurance agency business owner in Waverly.
On the Honor Flight, father and daughter bonded over the experience.
Dean said he was honored to have been a part of the flight.
He said he and his former schoolmates filled the time on the flight by swapping stories about their school years.
Reflecting on the Honor Flight, Dean said he was humbled to be in the company of fellow veterans, including two who served in World War II, a 95-year-old and a 96-year-old.
“They got the honor of setting the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier, they were in wheelchairs and it was pretty nice to watch.”
The veterans also visited the Roosevelt Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Korean Memorial, the Arlington Cemetery and the Pentagon Memorial.
Dean was really moved by the reception the veterans received at the Cedar Rapids Airport upon their return at the end of a long day.
They had bands and many people there to welcome us back home,” he said. “I was glad I got to experience that because we didn’t experience that when I first came back from Vietnam.”
Among the greeters that evening was Carrie’s 8-year-old son, London, who held a poster he had made. It read:
“We love you, Grandpa!”
That feeling was echoed by London’s mom and Dean’s daughter, Carrie.
“It was a memory I will keep for a lifetime,” Carrie said of the experience. “It’s something I got to experience with my dad one on one. It was just him and me, so it was fun.”