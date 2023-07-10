A solid spirit of sportsmanship is at the core of Waverly Area Swim Club’s motto, so when on Saturday at the Waverly pool, the judges in the 2023 Swim off awarded them the Big Six Swim Club Traveling Trophy for Best Sportsmanship, there were plenty of cheers, but not really a splash. The Waverly team won the award last year as well, indicating that this year’s success is not a coincidence.
That’s how seriously everyone at the Waverly Area Swim Club, the kids, their parents and coaches take their mission.
Coach Anne Duncan, of Janesville, now in her first year of coaching, was delighted to see the team shine in this category.
“It was a great event, we had seven teams all going together. And we’ve gotten to know each other throughout the season. For our team specifically, I wanted them to focus on sportsmanship as well as performance and it was awesome,” she said, beaming with pride. “We got the sportsmanship award.”
She explained the meaning of sportsmanship like this:
“Our team has been great with each other, great with the other kids,” she said. “Quick to apologize, quick to congratulate, cheer for other teams.
“And, on top of that we have one swimmer who has two state times and we have a couple other swimmers that are going for state. So, we’ve been able to have both and it’s been a blast coaching them.”
The Saturday swim off was the culminating event of the summer for the Big Six Swim Club, and the only meet where all teams compete at once.
The name is somewhat of a misnomer today, in fact, as seven teams are in the club, but it reflects the history of the organization.
The event brought to Waverly 270 swimmers from teams in the surrounding communities, Aplington-Parkersburg, Dike-New Hartford, Dysart, La Porte City, Independence, Oelwein and Waverly.
It was a perfect morning for the swim-off.
“It was cool we didn’t roast,” said Pauline Meyer, one of the parents.
Waverly placed third, with Dysart taking first place and La Porte City second.
The Waverly pool was well prepared for the event.
“The city has been very supportive and Garret (Riordan, the director of leisure services) has been phenomenal to work with,” Duncan, the coach said.
The coach noted that at one point, they had to stop the swim off in order to retrieve some pieces of lane lines that had broken off, but added that the club would be working side by side with the city to update the lines.
Meanwhile, for the swimmers, it was an unforgettable experience. For Lawsyn Epley, who has qualified to swim at state, it was an opportunity to practice what he loves.
The 12-year-old has big dreams that his discipline and his dedication to the sport, as well as the sportsmanship he is learning, will help him achieve his dream: become a world class swimmer like his idol, Michael Phelps.
Another member of the Waverly team also exemplifies the spirit of sportsmanship.
In fact, when she is done with her swim duties, Hannah Meyer, 10, of Waverly, tries to help others. When she sees someone struggling, she asks the officials about the swimmer’s name so she can cheer them by name, regardless of the team they belong to.
“She is the loudest cheerleader,” the coach said.
“I like cheering them,” Hannah said. “This summer has been going very fast,I hopes it gets faster, as I want to go back to school.”
On Monday morning, Coach Duncan, who has her twins on the team now, and the rest of the kids were back to the swimming pool, practicing.
“It was pretty awesome,” she said of the event. “It’s also been fun… two of the swimmers are my own kids so being able to see them grow and excel as well has been pretty fun.”