A fun Waverly event will usher the holiday spirit on Sunday.
The Waverly Winter Lights Parade will kick off its luminous hour-long ride around town at 5 p.m. on Dec. 4.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
A fun Waverly event will usher the holiday spirit on Sunday.
The Waverly Winter Lights Parade will kick off its luminous hour-long ride around town at 5 p.m. on Dec. 4.
The procession of approximately 30 floats will start at the Waverly Fire Station, then cut south across by the swimming pool parking lot, then by the lower parking lot of the hospital, follow the street to the left by the high school parking lot, then head out by Willow Lawn Mall, past Bartels all the way to First Street and end at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School.
Started in the first year of the pandemic, as a safe way to connect with friends and neighbors for the holidays and observe the health restrictions imposed at the time, the event is now in its third year.
Its organizer, Kristin Happel, and her family and friends who serve as volunteers, are excited that the event has grown in participation and in terms of lights-adorned floats.
Among this year’s lineup will be the Waverly Fire Department, the Shell Rock Fire Department, Waverly Area Veterans Post, Waverly Utilities and many other area businesses offering local services.
Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman is going to be in attendance, as he has been the past three years.
Redeemer Lutheran Church allowed organizers to use their space to make goody bags and many sponsors donated services and funds for the bags.
Kristin and seven of her “elves” prepared 350 goody bags, 300 for free giveaways and 50 “reserved” at $5 each to raise funds for next year’s event.
The money also goes to a nonprofit called Riptide Community Closet, which Kristin founded in the spring. Its goal is to help pay for supplies or fees for kids to take part in extracurricular activities, such as sports, music and clubs.
Kristin said everyone is welcome to the parade of lights, including individuals who want to decorate their personal vehicles.
With the help of her husband, Brian Stone, and their four kids, the family will be driving their own car in the parade “just for fun,” she added.
The route has been chosen deliberately around parking lots so participants can stay in their vehicles in case of inclement weather.
“I love seeing people’s faces the night of the parade,” Kristin said. “It makes all the work totally worth it.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A few passing clouds. Low 12F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
A few passing clouds. Low 12F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy and windy. High around 40F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.