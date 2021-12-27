People love a trip down memory lane.
That’s what Myrna Culbertson, of Waverly, believes.
The retired English teacher learned this while helping her husband, John Culbertson, write and publish his memoirs in the form of weekly columns at the Waverly paper for 5½ years.
A retired human resources director and in-house attorney at the Oliver Tractor Plant in Charles City, John had a lot of stories to tell about growing up in Waverly and meeting interesting people at the plant where he worked for close for 40 years.
But recently, Myrna had another reason to be reminded of that wisdom in an unexpected way.
She learned that her cousin, Barbara Niehaus Morris, formerly of Clarksville, had written a children’s book, the first in a series called “The Adventures of Nikki and Abbey Dog.”
In the first book, “Nikki Adopts Abbey Dog,” the story revolves around the adventures of a little girl, Nikki, who bought her first puppy for a quarter at a popular bi-weekly summer sale in town.
In real life, the auctioneer was A.J. Kluiter, who, Myrna says, had a knack of recognizing what the folk in town wanted.
On one occasion, A.J. sold a dog to Barb for a quarter, and that story is told in the book.
The name of the fictional dog is based on a basset hound named Abbey that, some might recall, used to wander around Clarksville.
The story brings about fond memories half a century later as Myrna and Barb reflect on their childhood in Clarksville.
“I always wanted to be Myrna,” Barb said. “She used to handle all the sales tickets and I always thought that was fun.”
For her part, Myrna was surprised to see herself and her family featured in the children’s book. She knew vaguely that Barb had the ambition to write children’s books but never really thought her family would be part of the storyline, and a stylized version of her would end up on the cover.
But such is fate in its endless ironies and incarnations. A seemingly mundane happening can have a big impact on an impressionable kid, and later in life, may end up in a book.
A budding author, Barb had wanted to pursue writing children’s books, but putting pen to paper always took a back seat to her daily job and family duties.
It was not until the pandemic isolation that she was able to write the story, and learn from the ground up how to self publish, that the book took on physical shape.
“I have been wanting to write children’s books for over 20 years,” she said.
Barb spent many Saturdays reading books at Barnes & Noble and figuring out where her book idea would fit on the market.
The more she read, the more convinced she became that she needs to follow through with a series of books because she saw a niche in the market for wholesome stories about growing up in a small town where everyone is a neighbor and people look out for each other.
The adventures Barb and Myrna had as children — they had to create their own entertainment — are especially refreshing and perhaps inspiring today when many kids grow up in front of a screen, Barb said.
Barb has a plan for 100 different adventures she plans to write about in the next several years. Now that she has learned the ropes through the first two published books, and worked with an illustrator she commissioned, the next books will be easier.
“The frustration of trying to figure things out has brought me to tears on many occasions,” she said. “Now, it’s behind me.”
But beyond the logistics of the writing and challenges of self-publishing, Barb is relieved and exhilarated in equal measure that she has a book to show her future grandkids.
Tapping into the nostalgia of the memories has been therapeutic for her during the pandemic, but also affirming of her long-held aspiration to become a children’s author.
Heartfelt reviews from readers who had bought the book on Amazon (it retails for $12) give Barb the stamina she needs to push forward.
But perhaps the most tender ones have come from family members like her cousin Myrna.
“It brought back a lot of memories of growing up in a simpler time,” she said, ”and how much we don’t realize the influence we have on the minds of children and what they take with them into adulthood. I am really honored to be represented on the cover of her first book and to be a part of the story.”