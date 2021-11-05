A woman was taken to the hospital Friday morning after sustaining an injury in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Cedar-Wapsi Road.
According to a press release from the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the scene at about 7:55 a.m. after a 2012 Freightliner semi with trailer and a 2012 Honda Pilot collided in the northbound lanes.
The driver of the Pilot, Karalyn Brunkhorst, 26, of Waverly, was transported by Denver Ambulance to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for non-life-threatening minor injuries. The semi driver, Yeimey Riscart-Abreu, 37, of Storm Lake, was not injured.
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office also was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Department of Transportation and the Denver Fire Department.