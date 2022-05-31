Decorating the graves of loved ones with flowers is a time-honored tradition for Memorial Day, but for a Waverly woman, a visit to the cemetery turned out to be more than that.
When Janice Hughes went to Readlyn's St. Matthew's Lutheran Cemetery on Saturday, with her family, to tend to the gravestone of her parents, Lawrence and Irene Schuldt, she was surprised to find that a "creative robin" had already placed her own unique decoration on the headstone.
The bird had made a nest for her two baby birds between the old arrangements Janice had placed there, atop the headstone.
Delighted and speechless to discover the nest, Janice marveled at the bird’s creativity as she pondered what to do next.
To safeguard the robin family, she scribbled a note addressed to potential visitors, asking that they not disturb the nest.
While the Janice's family stood by the grave in awe of what they had just discovered, the robin flew off to the side, but kept a watchful eye on their movements.
As soon as they moved away, the robin flew back to her roost.
Janice had never heard of a bird nest in the midst of gravesite flower decorations, let alone seen one, so she took a picture to document the unusual happening.
She said her parents were farmers and knew hard work, but also enjoyed nature. She knew they wouldn’t mind if she postponed her plans to decorate their grave stone for now, given the special blessing of the bird's presence.
“After her babies have flown away, I will put fresh flowers, but for now, it can wait,” she said. “That’s too special.”
Still marveling at the robin’s creativity on Tuesday, she called the paper to share the news with the community.
“How could you make it better than what it already is?” she said of the arrangement made by the robin. “It is perfect. My mother would love it. She loved gardens and birds.”