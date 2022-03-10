A judge gave a Waverly woman probation following a guilty plea relating to her bringing a methamphetamine pipe into the Bremer County Jail in December.
Cheryl Ann Walters, 49, was sentenced to five years in prison, which was suspended, and placed on two to five years’ probation after admitting to possessing contraband in a correctional facility, which is a Class D felony. She was also fined $1,025, which was also suspended.
According to court records, Walters was arrested by Cedar Falls police on a Bremer County warrant and was also initially charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and third-or-subsequent-offense possession of a controlled substance.
After Walters was placed in the custody of the Bremer County Jail, jailers contacted deputies that they discovered a glass pipe that had a crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine. Walters told authorities she didn’t mention the pipe because she was unaware it was a felony to have it on her person when entering a jail.
As conditions of her probation, Walters was ordered to not drink alcohol or use mood-altering substances, not to enter any establishment where the majority of its income comes from alcohol sales, submit to a substance abuse evaluation and follow recommended treatments, and be subject to random drug and alcohol testing.
The other three counts of her case were all dismissed, with the third-offense drug charge being done so at her expense.