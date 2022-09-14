A day of caring.
It is a day of service.
Of giving back to the community.
Of making a difference.
In its essence and with its spirit, the 2022 Day of Caring showcased what Waverly stands for.
Now it in its fourth year, the day-long event focuses on a range of community projects intended to benefit area nonprofits, like the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way and the Larrabee Center, among others.
Wednesday’s beautiful weather energized the spirits, rallied up during the kickoff meeting at the 4-H building by Jill Krall, the executive director of the WSRA United Way.
The inaugural event four years ago happened to be a rainy day, but volunteers did not abandon their posts. Two years of pandemic disruption did not drain the enthusiasm and this year’s fourth anniversary proved that.
Started by the Accel Group as “an opportunity to organize service work on Sept. 11, as a commemoration of the sacrifice that took place on that day now 21 years ago, the goal was to inspire service as a way to give back to the community.
“All the donations help our community,” Krall said.
At several locations around town, about 400 volunteers planted trees, flowers and grass, cleaned shelves, detailed cars and sold tickets for upcoming fundraisers, all in an effort to bring attention to the causes of the United Way and the Larrabee Center.
The event kicked off the local United Way campaign.
“Ninety-nine cents of every dollar stays in this community,” Krall told volunteers in the morning. “Our board takes great pride in that.”
At South Riverside Park, shortly after 9 a. m. Larry Kurtz, the architect of the pavilion at the park, walked alongside Paul Cheville, the public grounds superintendent, reviewing the plans for planting of grasses and flowers in that space.
Among the volunteers working with their hands there was Stacey Johnson, a CUNA Mutual employee. Like her colleagues, she was deep into her work.
A first-timer at this event, she handled the task with diligence.
“This is giving back to the community,” she said.
Then after a brief pause, she added:
“People will be shocked to see me doing this,” she said of the planting. “I have a lot of IKEA plants.”
The event was also a first for Jesse Woods, one of the recent hires at the Parks and Rec department of the city.
He was busy planting grasses and flowers alternating between using a shovel and his hands.
As the day rolled on, groups worked with enthusiasm and a sense that what they had set off to accomplish would make a difference.
“This is giving back to the community,” Magsamen, the Accel representative, said at the start of the day.
She also relayed the story of Peter Ganci Jr, a New York firefighter, who was killed on 9/11 when the North Tower collapsed. His heroic actions at the scene of the tragedy helped evacuate others, but he did not abandon his fellow firefighters and stayed on his post.
“Today, we are not leaving our community,” Magsamen said. “We are not just declaring that we care, we are demonstrating that we care. Thank you all for not letting our neighbors go by the wayside when they need a helping hand. You all are what is great about this nation.”