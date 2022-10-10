German Heritage. Iowa Brews. Family Fun.
That’s the motto of Waverly’s Oktoberfest.
But if there’s one word that best captures this year’s event in its entirety, it is abundance.
It was on display this weekend as Oktoberfest ‘22 kicked off the fall with a remarkable feast.
It was an abundant feast for the ears.
It was an abundant feast for the palate.
And it was an abundant feast for the soul.
There were plenty of cheers to be heard.
Plenty of beers and food to be tasted.
Plenty of music and activities to be enjoyed.
Adding to the atmosphere of the festival was a gorgeous fall weekend, which appeared chilly in the later afternoon on Friday, but warmed up as the evening progressed and shined softly on Saturday and Sunday.
All of this amounted to record attendance from near and far.
Kohlmann Park bustled with activities and every guest felt like they were part of a bigger celebration, but also the coziness of hometown hospitality.
Now in its sixth iteration, the festival has already developed a loyal following, but this year, it seems, plenty of visitors from out of town basked in the atmosphere and the offerings, which ranged from face painting, pony riding and inflatables for kids to keg and bag tossing competitions, axe throwing, and nail pounding among others.
In so many ways, it was a reward for the hard work and the persistence of the organizers who, in the past five years, had powered through some hardship, including a flood, a cancellation, and other challenges, to keep the festival going.
The resilience of the community in working through the tough moments to keep the festival going paid off in so many ways over the weekend.
At the keg tapping ceremony around 6 p.m. Friday, Mayor Adam Hoffman kicked off the event, thanking the community and the sponsors.
Two guests from the city council of Eisenach, Germany, Waverly’s sister city, Stefan Schweßinger and Sebastian Krieg, who arrived for the occasion were introduced by the unofficial Dean of Waverly’s Oktoberfest Brian Pfaltzgraff, also the president of the Waverly Sister City organizaton.
Then it was up to Chamber Executive Director Travis Toliver and Don Meyer to rev up the spirits and get the event flowing.
Raising their glasses, they sang the German beer hymn “Ein Prosit.” Written by Bernhard Dietrich in the 1800s, this singing cheer energized the guests with its hummable tune and joyful wishes:
“Ein Prosit, Ein Prosit
[a toast, a toast],” they all sang.
“der Gemütlichkeit
[to cheer and good times]
Ein Prosit, Ein Prosit
[a toast, a toast]
der Gemütlichkeit
[to cheer and good times]
Oans! Zwoa! Drie!
[One! Two! Three!]
G’suffa!
[Drink Up!]”
It was irresistible and the crowd responded vocally.
Barefoot Becky and the Ivanhoe Dutchmen chimed in with their instruments for an encore of “Ein Prosit.” Oktoberfest ‘2 had kicked off in earnest.
The fireworks, sponsored by Nestle, the bands including returning acts along with newcomers like Not Quite Brothers, and the Heidelberg German Band made for an authentic and exciting scene.
Local brewers shared their craft-made specialties with connoisseurs and the curious, and so did Bremer Brewing Company, the local brewery on Waverly’s Main Street.
This year’s Oktoberfest demonstrated, eloquently, that the event has become an integral part of Waverly’s culture.
It has become a part of the area scene that attracts families well beyond the immediate Cedar Valley.
For many of the guests, this was a first visit to Waverly, but not the last.
Fresh from their own town’s Oktoberfest the previous week, Kathy and Chet Schuler, from Galena, Illinois, enjoyed dancing under the tent, the food and the variety of events on Saturday.
So did Julie White, from LaCross, Wisconsin, who found heartwarming hospitality from the organizers and the volunteers, like Councilwoman Ann Rathe, who served her beer.
One of the goals of the organizers has been to emphasize the family nature of the event.
The influx of families and the playground at Kohlmann Park, a fairly new and modern addition to the amenities there with the soft ground cover and the well maintained structure, attracted families with kids.
Kids also played the colorful piano parked under the shelter and from time to time, a small train with kid passengers, weaved its way through the park.
One Clarksville mom said her kids begged her to bring them so they could ride the train and have their faces painted.
One 5-month-old baby, Corbin, defied tradition by drinking from his milk bottle nestled safely in his aunt’s arms as his twin brother, Slater, napped in the stroller.
It was also a bonding time for friends and families to make memories.
And let’s not forget the pets--many dogs walked around with their owners and waited patiently as their human companions chatted and sipped away.
Under the beer tent, I met Aleu, an 11-month-old wolf hybrid, who was sitting next to her owner, Andrea Tobin, while she waited for a beer. Named after the character in the movie Balto II, Aleu was very talkative and expressive, much like a kid that shows excitement at everything that surrounds her.
Andrea and Aleu then made their way to the tables, where family, friends and dogs greeted them. Eventually everyone settled for a posted portrait, which includes Dawn Tobin, with Walter, a sheepadoodle; Mike Thompson with Zeus, a Great Dane; Catlin Thompson, is with Odin, also a Great Dane; and Andrea Tobin with Aleu.
They all-people and pets — added joy to the feel of the festival beyond the bands and the beer.
Kathy Schuler, the retired teacher from Galena, enjoyed all of it to the fullest.
“We love the bands,” she said just before heading to the dance floor with her husband.
“We will leave when it’s too close to dark. You have a great place here, there’s quite a variety. We love the kid things. We will be back.”